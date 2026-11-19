MOIL vs NMDC vs Coal India: Mining capacity enhancement, improved metal demand, and higher sales volume are likely to benefit government-backed mining companies such as NMDC, Coal India, and MOIL Limited.

Shares of MOIL and NMDC were trading marginally under pressure during Thursday’s intraday trading session, whereas Coal India managed to hold on to gains.

MOIL vs NMDC vs Coal India: Which PSU stock has the strongest growth outlook? One of India's largest iron ore producers, NMDC will benefit from growth potential through mining capacity enhancement and better infrastructure, stated Systematix Institutional Equities.

“NMDC remains one of our preferred picks, supported by growth potential through mining capacity enhancement and better infrastructure. However, lower sales volumes and higher operating costs affected its quarterly performance,” read the Systematix Institutional Equities report.

MOIL offers a recovery opportunity, supported by improving manganese demand and production, noted the brokerage while highlighting that lower realisations and inability to meet guidance remain key concerns.

Coal India earnings “are expected to improve with higher sales volumes. However, lower e-auction premiums and higher operating costs could limit profit growth”, read the brokerage report.

MOIL vs NMDC vs Coal India: Which PSU stock has the highest upside? Systematix gave a ‘Buy’ rating to MOIL and NMDC, and maintained ‘Hold’ for Coal India. Among the three companies, MOIL has the highest upside potential, as per the brokerage's report, dated November 17.

Stock Current Price ( ₹) Target Price ( ₹) Recommendation Upside/Downside NMDC 69 96 BUY 39.13% Coal India 391 371 HOLD -5.12% MOIL 213 307 BUY 44.13% CMP as mentioned on Systematix report dated November 16, 2026

Coal India share price trend Coal India share price was trading 0.83% higher at ₹391.90 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹2,41,517.32 crore at 1:40 PM on Thursday. Its share price has declined 4.88% over the last one month, and 14% in the last six months.

MOIL share price trend MOIL share price showcased some recovery in the second half of the trading session and was trading 0.85% higher at ₹213 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹4,334.23 crore. Its share price has declined 7.91% over the past one month, 15.73% over the past three months, and around 37% in one year.