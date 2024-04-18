Coal India vs NTPC: Which PSU stock should you pick for long-term investing?
The recent surge in Indian PSU stocks, with returns reaching up to 300 percent in less than a year. Amidst this favorable landscape, let's compare Coal India (CIL) and NTPC to discern which PSU stock offers superior long-term investment prospects.
The recent surge in Indian PSU stocks, with returns reaching up to 300 percent in less than a year, is fueled by increased government-led infrastructure spending, driving up demand for PSU goods and services. Anticipation of political stability, especially with expectations of a BJP victory in the upcoming elections, has further boosted confidence in pro-business policies, driving optimism among investors.
