Coal India's June supplies to power sector rise 5.9% on strong electricity demand

Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, today announced that it supplied 51.44 million tonnes (MT) of coal to the country's power plants in June, registering a 5.9% year-on-year growth from 48.57 MT supplied in the corresponding month last year.

The higher offtake by domestic power plants during the month was driven by rising electricity demand amid the peak summer season. Power consumption increased 11.62% year-on-year to 166.46 billion units (BU), while peak power demand rose to 264.76 GW from 242.77 GW in June 2025.

The company also recorded a 7.5% increase in its overall coal supplies, which rose to 65.8 MT in June from 61.2 MT in the year-ago period. It further said that coal supplies to the non-regulated sector registered robust growth, increasing 14.8% to 14.50 MT in June FY27 from 12.63 MT in June FY26.

During the first quarter of FY27, Coal India supplied 154.75 MT of coal to the power sector, up 1.8% from 151.93 MT supplied during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Total coal supplies during Q1 FY27 stood at 197.7 MT, marking a 3.5% increase from 191 MT supplied in the same period last year.

Higher dispatches help reduce pithead coal stock According to the company, the higher dispatches helped liquidate 28.3 MT of pithead coal stock during the first quarter of FY27. The reduction in pithead inventory was a conscious business decision aimed at improving inventory turnover, reducing carrying costs, and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

The company said this forms part of its demand-synchronised mining and inventory optimisation strategy, marking a shift from a purely volume-driven approach to a value-driven and demand-responsive operating model. The objective is to meet customer demand while systematically reducing excess inventory accumulated over previous years.

Looking ahead, Coal India said it remains confident of achieving its coal production target of 815 MT and coal supply target of 850 MT for the ongoing financial year FY27.

Meanwhile, the company, on Monday, said it secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd. to develop the project at Jalaun Solar Park in Uttar Pradesh. The project comprises two 300 MW units and will supply power at a tariff of ₹2.73 per kWh.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months of signing the power purchase agreement (PPA), which is worth ₹2,831.11 crore, according to the company's exchange filing.

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March quarter performance For the March-ending quarter, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹10,839 crore. The state-owned company had reported a net profit of ₹9,751 crore in the same period last year, indicating an 11.15% year-on-year growth.

On the top line, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.75% to ₹46,490 crore from ₹43,961 crore in the year-ago period and also improved from ₹42,436 crore reported in the December-ended quarter.

The miner’s average realisation from e-auction sales stood at ₹2,202 per tonne, lower than ₹2,363 per tonne in the year-ago period, while the overall average price realisation of coal supplied during the quarter fell by ₹23 year-on-year to ₹1,597.85 per tonne.