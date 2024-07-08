Markets
Cochin Shipyard and these surprise darlings are 2024's best performing stocks
Equitymaster 12 min read 08 Jul 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Summary
- Despite soaring stock prices, insiders at these companies have steadily reduced their holdings.
The Indian stock market has emerged as the undisputed champion of global equities in the past year. Leaving even the tech-heavy NASDAQ in the dust, the MSCI India index has skyrocketed over 36%. This isn't just a story of the big players. While the widely followed NIFTY 50, comprised of large-cap giants, has posted a respectable 11% gain, the real action is happening further down the market cap ladder.
