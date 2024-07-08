Cochin Shipyard and these surprise darlings are 2024's best performing stocks

The surge follows Cochin Shipyard receiving an order from a European client to design and build a Hybrid Service Operation Vessel (SOV), with an option for two more such vessels. This ₹5-10 billion project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. As of 18 June 2024, the company boasts an order book valued at ₹215 billion. To expand its capabilities, the company is building a new dry dock, a 600-tonne gantry crane, and expanding its international ship repair facility in Cochin. Additionally, Cochin Shipyard is setting up a modernized shipbuilding facility in West Bengal.