Cochin Shipyard dividend 2026: Last day to buy today | Check record date, payout amount, history, yield

The dividend announcement comes alongside the company's September quarter results, in which Cochin Shipyard reported a sharp decline in consolidated net profit.

Cochin Shipyard said the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before December 9, 2026.

The state-owned shipbuilding company announced an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share, representing a 60% payout on its face value of ₹5 per share. The company's board also fixed November 16, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

Cochin Shipyard dividend 2026: Cochin Shipyard shares will remain in focus on Friday, November 13, as today marks as the last opportunity for investors to buy the stock to qualify for its upcoming interim dividend for FY27.

Cochin Shipyard dividend record date and payout date

Cochin Shipyard announced an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share for FY 2026-27 following its board meeting on November 10, 2026.

The company has fixed November 16 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The payout will be completed on or before December 9, 2026.

Since the Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement cycle, Friday, November 13, is the last day to purchase Cochin Shipyard shares to qualify for the dividend. Investors buying the stock on the ex-dividend date, November 16, will not be eligible for the payout.

Cochin Shipyard dividend history

Cochin Shipyard has consistently rewarded its shareholders through interim and final dividend payments over the years.

For FY26, the company distributed a total dividend of ₹9.75 per equity share, comprising two interim dividends of ₹4 and ₹3.50 per share and a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share.

In FY25, the company paid a total dividend of ₹9.75 per share, including an interim dividend of ₹3.50 and a final dividend of ₹2.25, along with the earlier interim payout of ₹4.

Cochin Shipyard dividend yield

Cochin Shipyard's dividend yield stands at approximately 0.75%, based on its trailing 12-month dividend payout of ₹9 per share and a share price of around ₹1,196.

The newly announced interim dividend of ₹3 per share translates into a one-time dividend yield of approximately 0.25% at the same share price.

Dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend per share by the prevailing market price and multiplying the result by 100.

Cochin Shipyard share price returns

Cochin Shipyard shares have remained under pressure in the near term, declining 1.97% over the past week and 5.45% over the last month. The stock has fallen 26.29% so far in 2026 and 29.95% over the past year, indicating sustained weakness in its recent performance.

However, the stock has delivered strong long-term returns, surging 126.99% over the past three years and an impressive 543.36% over the last five years. This highlights the stock's substantial wealth creation over the longer term despite the recent correction.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.