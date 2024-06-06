Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach, Mazagon Dock gain up to 15% as market recovers from election result shock
PSU stocks show remarkable resilience, bouncing back in trading session. Defence stocks surge with shipbuilding stocks hitting upper circuit limits. Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders gain10% each in today's trade.
Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) stocks have shown remarkable resilience, bouncing back strongly in Wednesday's trading session. This resurgence follows a smart recovery observed during the latter half of Tuesday's session, a trend that is persisting in today's market activity.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started