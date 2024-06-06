PSU stocks show remarkable resilience, bouncing back in trading session. Defence stocks surge with shipbuilding stocks hitting upper circuit limits. Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders gain10% each in today's trade.

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) stocks have shown remarkable resilience, bouncing back strongly in Wednesday's trading session. This resurgence follows a smart recovery observed during the latter half of Tuesday's session, a trend that is persisting in today's market activity.

Notably, alongside this upward trajectory, defence stocks have rekindled their bullish momentum, with shipbuilding stocks, in particular, hitting their respective upper circuit limits in today's session.

Cochin Shipyard shares halted a three-day losing streak by rallying 10% to ₹1,853 in today's intraday session. Similarly, Garden Reach Shipbuilders also gained 10% to ₹1,298 apiece after two consecutive days of decline.

Mazagon Dock shipbuilders staged a robust recovery, surging nearly 15% intraday to reach ₹3,214 apiece. Despite recent fluctuations, all three stocks have delivered impressive returns.

Mazagon Dock has seen a remarkable 223% increase over the last year, while Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers have soared by 563% and 154%, respectively, in the same period.

This impressive rally in these stocks can be attributed to several factors, including robust order wins, increased budget allocation, and the government's focus on reducing defence imports while promoting domestic procurement.

Additionally, improvements in defence exports and enhanced financial performance have significantly heightened investor interest in defence stocks, driving them to achieve record highs.

Meanwhile, the resurgence in PSU came after reports showed that Prime Minister Modi-led BJP is poised to form a coalition government with the support of its allies at the center. After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of securing an outright majority in parliamentary elections, it was compelled to engage in coalition discussions.

Leaders representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), such as Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) and N. Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party, met in New Delhi on Wednesday to work out an agreement. In a social media post on Wednesday, the BJP announced that Modi had been "unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA," solidifying his position within the alliance.

Following this, investors turned optimistic about the government's commitment to economic reforms, infrastructure development, and other initiatives aimed at promoting growth and job creation. This positive outlook has contributed to the renewed interest in PSU stocks, driving their upward trajectory in the market.

Meanwhile, other defence stocks such as HAL, Bharat Dynamics, and Bharat Electronics have also surged in today's trade in the range between 4% and 7%

