Cochin Shipyard, GRSE to Mazagon Dock: Defence stocks extend gain; do you own any of these?

Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, BEML, Mazagon Dock shares among other defence stocks rallied sharply on Tuesday, defying weakness in the broader Indian stock market. The Nifty India Defence index surged 1.8% to hit a fresh record high, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 slipped over half a percent.

The sectoral index has now gained in 9 out of the past 10 trading sessions, highlighting sustained investor interest. Since its recent low on May 9, 2025, the defence sector index has climbed nearly 30%, and is up 76% from its March 3, 2025 low.

Cochin Shipyard emerged as the top gainer on the index, rallying as much as 6.6%. Other notable performers included Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, BEML, Solar Industries, Astra Microwave Products, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Dynamatic Technologies, and Zen Technologies, all of which gained between 3% and 5%.

On the downside, Cyient DLM, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, and Bharat Electronics were among the few laggards in the index.

Geopolitical Tensions Defence stocks drew strong investor interest amid renewed escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, underscoring the sector’s sensitivity to geopolitical developments.

On May 31, Russia launched a massive aerial offensive, deploying 472 drones and seven missiles in what has been described as the largest drone assault since the war began over three years ago. Ukrainian forces claimed to have intercepted 385 drones, showcasing the resilience of their air defence systems.

In a swift response, Ukraine retaliated on June 1 with significant strikes targeting Russian military airbases. Reports suggest that over 40 Russian warplanes were destroyed in surprise drone attacks on airbases located deep within Russian territory. The timing was notable, coming just a day before the two sides were scheduled to resume peace negotiations in Istanbul.

Despite diplomatic efforts, the second round of peace talks held on Monday, June 2, ended without any major breakthrough, further dampening hopes for a near-term resolution.

The escalation has heightened global security concerns and led to increased interest in defence-related stocks, as investors anticipate higher defence spending and strategic preparedness worldwide.