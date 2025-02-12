Dividend Stock: Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, ITC Ltd, Torrent Power, Man Infraconstruction Limited, TCI Express Ltd, Expleo Solutions Ltd , Minda Corporation Ltd, Uniparts India and UNO Minda Ltd are among 10 stocks in focus to trade Ex dividend today

The record date for determining the names of the members eligible to receive dividends from these companies had been set as February 12.

The record date means that investors should have purchased shares of these companies a day prior to the record date for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout, as per the T+1 settlement process.

Dividend payout details Hero MotoCorp Dividend details Hero MotoCorp on 6 February 2024 had declared an interim Dividend @5000%, i.e. Rs. 100/- per equity share, having nominal value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25.

Hero MotoCorp Board had fixed February 12, 2025 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

The payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants is set to be completed by March 08, 2025, as per the company

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Dividend details Cochin Shipyard had declared 02nd interim dividend of Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up (70%) for the financial year 2024-25; and Fixed Wednesday, February 12, 2025 as the Record Date for the aforesaid interim dividend.

The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before March 07, 2025, as per Cochin Shipyards

ITC Dividend details ITC had declared Interim Dividend of ₹6.50 per Ordinary Share of f 1/- each for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2025

The Dividend by ITC will be paid between Thursday, 6 th March, 2025 and Saturday, 8th March, 2025 to those Members of the Company entitled thereto.

ITC had Fixed Wednesday, 12th February, 2025 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for such Interim Dividend.

Torrent Power Details Torrent Power had declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of ₹ 14 per Equity Share on 50,39,03,543 equity shares of ₹ 10/- each.

The said dividend will be remitted on or before March 06, 2025 to the Equity Shareholders of the Company

The Record Date set by Torrent Power stood as Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Man Infraconstruction Limited dividend details Man Infraconstruction had Declared Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.45 per equity share (i.e. 22.5%) on 37,52,89,565 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the said Second Interim Dividend had been fixed as Wednesday, 12 February, 2025

The said dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on Monday, 24111 February, 2025

TCI Express dividend details TCI Express had Declared 2nd interim dividend for FY 2024-25 @ 150% (Rs.3/-) per equity share of face value of Rs.2/-each

The RECORD DATE had been fixed as Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The payment of dividend will be completed within the statutory time limit

Expleo Solutions Dividend details Expleo Solutions had declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25, to the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date.

The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before Friday, March 7, 2025.

The Record Date for the purpose of determining eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the Interim dividend shall be Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as per the company

Minda Corporation Dividend details Minda Corporation had Declared Interim dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per equity share on 239,079,428 equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each.

The Board has fixed Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend for the year 2024-25.

The Dividend shall be paid on or before Wednesday, March 05, 2025.

Uniparts India Dividend On February 06, 2025, Iniparts Inida had declared second interim dividend of Rs. 7.50 per equity share (on the face value of Rs. 10 each) for the Financial Year 2024-25 .

It had fixed February 12, 2025 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said interim dividend.

The interim dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration

UNO Minda Dividend details Uno Minda Board had approved and declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.75 per equity share i.e. 37.50% to the equity shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date, for the F!nancial Year 2024-25.

The "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the aforesaid interim dividend was fixed as Wednesday, February 12, 2025.