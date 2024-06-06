Cochin Shipyard, NBCC, BEL, NTPC among other PSU stocks rally up to 8%; Nifty CPSE jumps 4%
Cochin Shipyard and NBCC India shares rallied more than 8% each, followed by NLC India, BEL and NHPC share price gaining over 6% each.
Cochin Shipyard, NBCC India, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, among other PSU stocks rallied up to 8% on Thursday amid strong buying. The Nifty CPSE index was up 4% with all its constituents trading in the green.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started