Cochin Shipyard OFS opens today for retail investors. Should you participate in this defence stock offer?

Cochin Shipyard OFS: Cochin Shipyard share price are likely to remain in focus as the Centre's offer for sale (OFS) opens for retail investors on Wednesday, July 8, following strong demand in the non-retail segment a day earlier.

The non-retail portion of the OFS, which opened on Tuesday, was subscribed 3.52 times. In response to the robust investor interest, the government decided to fully exercise the greenshoe option, increasing the stake on offer by an additional 2.5% in the state-run shipbuilder.

Cochin Shipyard OFS details The government had launched an offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to a 5.04% stake in Cochin Shipyard, with the floor price fixed at ₹1,400 per share.

Under the OFS, the Centre will initially sell a 2.52% stake and has retained an additional 2.52% stake through the green-shoe option. This gives the government the flexibility to increase the total stake sale to 5.04% if investor demand is strong.

An OFS is a route through which promoters, including the government, can sell their holdings in a listed company via the stock exchange.

The floor price of ₹1,400 is the minimum price at which investors can bid. The final allotment price will be determined through the price discovery process based on investor demand and the bids received during the offer.

The stake sale is part of the government's FY27 disinvestment plan. Since the transaction involves the sale of existing shares rather than the issuance of new equity, Cochin Shipyard will not receive any funds from the OFS. However, the sale is expected to increase the company's public shareholding.

Cochin Shipyard is one of India's leading public sector enterprises in the shipbuilding and ship repair space. The stock has witnessed strong investor interest over the past year, driven by positive prospects for the defence and shipbuilding sectors, backed by increased government spending on defence production, naval modernisation, and the Make in India initiative.

Cochin Shipyard OFS - Should you participate or not? Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, believes that the discount looks attractive on screen, but the real question is whether earnings can justify the valuation after the PSU-defence rerating of 2023-24.

Dasani highlighted that the latest financials make that point clearly. In Q4 FY26, consolidated revenue from operations fell to ₹1,484 crore from ₹1,758 crore a year earlier, while profit slipped to ₹276 crore from ₹287 crore.

“For FY26, revenue rose to ₹5,022 crore from ₹4,820 crore, but profit fell to ₹717 crore from ₹827 crore. This is why retail participation has to be execution-led, not headline-led. Cochin Shipyard has strategic relevance and strong visibility, but the market has already paid up for the order book,” he said.

He further added that the next leg may depend on delivery, margin conversion and cash-flow discipline. A short-term OFS discount is useful only if the business starts showing that conversion in the numbers.

Also Read | Govt triggers green-shoe option as Cochin Shipyard OFS gets oversubscribed

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that retail investors can consider subscribing to the Cochin Shipyard OFS, as the offer price appears attractive.

“The discount offered provides a reasonable entry point into a fundamentally strong public sector company with a healthy order book and long-term growth prospects. However, investors should align their decision with their investment horizon and risk appetite,” Ojha added.