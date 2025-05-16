Cochin Shipyard, Page Industries to JSW Energy: Six companies that declared dividend up to ₹200 per share

Dividend details Cochin Shipyard - Board of Cochin Shipyard has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.25 per equity share of face value of Rs. 5 each, for the financial year 2024-25. The same is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend as per Cochin Shipyard would be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.

Page Industries Limited - At its meeting on May 15, 2025, Page Industries board of directors announced the 4th Interim Dividend 2024–25, which will be Rs. 200 per equity share.

As already intimated by Page Industries, May 21, 2025, is the record date set for the payment of the interim dividend. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on or before June 13, 2025.m as per Page Industries

JSW ENERGY Ltd = Recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 (20 % considering the face value) to the Members of the Company for declaration at the forthcoming 31st Annual General Meeting.

The final dividend as per JSW Energy would be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of announcement at the AGM.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited- For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, a recommended dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each (fully paid-up) will be paid to the eligible shareholders of Crompton Greaves Consumer. The same hoowever required pending shareholder approval at the If the AGM approves the Board of Directors' recommendation, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM date, but no later than Friday, August 8, 2025. subsequent Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

If the AGM approves the Board of Directors' recommendation, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM date, but no later than Friday, August 8, 2025

Datamatics Global Services Ltd- The Board has recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, a final dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Endurance Technologies Ltd- Endurance has Recommended dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share of face value Rs. 10 each (100% considering face value of shares ) for the financial year 2024-25