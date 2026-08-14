Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Net profit falls 19.5% to ₹151 crore as margins shrink

Cochin Shipyard, a leading shipbuilding and repair yard in India, released its financial performance for the June quarter today, post market hours, reporting a 19.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹151.45 crore, compared with ₹188 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The decline in profitability was primarily driven by lower revenue across both shipbuilding and ship-repair segments, coupled with a weaker segment mix.
On a sequential basis, the net profit came in lower as it declined by 45.2% from ₹276.48 crore in the March quarter, while the revenue fell 26.3%.
Its revenue from operations rose 2.4% YoY to ₹1,094.21 crore, from ₹1,068.59 crore in Q1 FY26.
The pressure was visible at the operating level, with EBITDA standing at around ₹193.18 crore, compared with ₹240.34 crore in the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin moderated to around 17.7% from 22.5% a year earlier.
In terms of segment-wise performance, the shipbuilding business remained the key growth driver, with revenue rising 59.5% YoY to ₹700.04 crore from ₹438.97 crore, while segment profit (PBIT) jumped 75.5% to ₹63.89 crore from ₹36.41 crore.
In contrast, the ship-repair business witnessed a sharp decline, with revenue falling 37.4% YoY to ₹394.17 crore from ₹629.62 crore, while segment profit declined 51.5% to ₹135.02 crore from ₹278.24 crore.
The company's total expenses increased 9.1% YoY to ₹958.76 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹873.38 crore a year ago. The cost of materials consumed rose to ₹453.26 crore from ₹325.06 crore, while finance costs increased to ₹25.36 crore from ₹12.17 crore.
(more to come)
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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