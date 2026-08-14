Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Net profit falls 19.5% to ₹151 crore as margins shrink

Cochin Shipyard reported a 19.4% year-on-year decline in net profit for June quarter, totaling 151.45 crore. This was attributed to lower revenue in shipbuilding and repair segments. Revenue from operations rose 2.4% YoY to 1,094.21 crore despite an increase in total expenses.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 Aug 2026, 06:02 PM IST
A file photo of a ship being built at Cochin Shipyard. The company has built advanced vessels including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
A file photo of a ship being built at Cochin Shipyard. The company has built advanced vessels including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Cochin Shipyard, a leading shipbuilding and repair yard in India, released its financial performance for the June quarter today, post market hours, reporting a 19.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to 151.45 crore, compared with 188 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The decline in profitability was primarily driven by lower revenue across both shipbuilding and ship-repair segments, coupled with a weaker segment mix.

On a sequential basis, the net profit came in lower as it declined by 45.2% from 276.48 crore in the March quarter, while the revenue fell 26.3%.

Its revenue from operations rose 2.4% YoY to 1,094.21 crore, from 1,068.59 crore in Q1 FY26.

The pressure was visible at the operating level, with EBITDA standing at around 193.18 crore, compared with 240.34 crore in the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin moderated to around 17.7% from 22.5% a year earlier.

In terms of segment-wise performance, the shipbuilding business remained the key growth driver, with revenue rising 59.5% YoY to 700.04 crore from 438.97 crore, while segment profit (PBIT) jumped 75.5% to 63.89 crore from 36.41 crore.

In contrast, the ship-repair business witnessed a sharp decline, with revenue falling 37.4% YoY to 394.17 crore from 629.62 crore, while segment profit declined 51.5% to 135.02 crore from 278.24 crore.

The company's total expenses increased 9.1% YoY to 958.76 crore during the quarter, compared with 873.38 crore a year ago. The cost of materials consumed rose to 453.26 crore from 325.06 crore, while finance costs increased to 25.36 crore from 12.17 crore.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

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