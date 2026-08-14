Subscribe

Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Net profit falls 19.5% to ₹151 crore as margins shrink

Cochin Shipyard reported a 19.4% year-on-year decline in net profit for June quarter, totaling 151.45 crore. This was attributed to lower revenue in shipbuilding and repair segments. Revenue from operations rose 2.4% YoY to 1,094.21 crore despite an increase in total expenses.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 Aug 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Advertisement
A file photo of a ship being built at Cochin Shipyard. The company has built advanced vessels including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
A file photo of a ship being built at Cochin Shipyard. The company has built advanced vessels including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
AI Quick Read

Cochin Shipyard, a leading shipbuilding and repair yard in India, released its financial performance for the June quarter today, post market hours, reporting a 19.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to 151.45 crore, compared with 188 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

The decline in profitability was primarily driven by lower revenue across both shipbuilding and ship-repair segments, coupled with a weaker segment mix.

On a sequential basis, the net profit came in lower as it declined by 45.2% from 276.48 crore in the March quarter, while the revenue fell 26.3%.

Its revenue from operations rose 2.4% YoY to 1,094.21 crore, from 1,068.59 crore in Q1 FY26.

The pressure was visible at the operating level, with EBITDA standing at around 193.18 crore, compared with 240.34 crore in the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin moderated to around 17.7% from 22.5% a year earlier.

In terms of segment-wise performance, the shipbuilding business remained the key growth driver, with revenue rising 59.5% YoY to 700.04 crore from 438.97 crore, while segment profit (PBIT) jumped 75.5% to 63.89 crore from 36.41 crore.

Advertisement

In contrast, the ship-repair business witnessed a sharp decline, with revenue falling 37.4% YoY to 394.17 crore from 629.62 crore, while segment profit declined 51.5% to 135.02 crore from 278.24 crore.

The company's total expenses increased 9.1% YoY to 958.76 crore during the quarter, compared with 873.38 crore a year ago. The cost of materials consumed rose to 453.26 crore from 325.06 crore, while finance costs increased to 25.36 crore from 12.17 crore.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

Q1 EarningsQ1 ResultsCochin ShipyardDefence Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsCochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Net profit falls 19.5% to ₹151 crore as margins shrink
Advertisement
Read Next Story