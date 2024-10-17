Cochin Shipyard OFS opens for retail investors today; should you bet or avoid?

Cochin Shipyard shares fell 2% on October 17, continuing a downward trend, as the company's offer for sale (OFS) opened for retail investors.

Nishant Kumar
Updated17 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Trade Now
Cochin Shipyard OFS opens for retail investors today; should you bet or avoid? (Image: Pixabay)
Cochin Shipyard OFS opens for retail investors today; should you bet or avoid? (Image: Pixabay)(Pixabay)

Cochin Shipyard OFS: Falling for the second consecutive session, Cochin Shipyard share price dropped 2 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday, October 17, while the company's offer for sale (OFS) opened for retail investors. The OFS opened for non-retail investors on October 16. Cochin Shipyard share price opened at 1,559.55 against its previous close of 1,588.50 and fell to the level of 1,558. Around 12:50 pm, the stock traded 1.5 per cent lower at 1,565.

 

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCochin Shipyard OFS opens for retail investors today; should you bet or avoid?

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

478.00
01:13 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-8.8 (-1.81%)

Tata Steel share price

153.30
01:13 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-1.95 (-1.26%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,719.45
01:13 PM | 17 OCT 2024
11.45 (0.42%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

344.95
01:13 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-5.9 (-1.68%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,687.40
01:02 PM | 17 OCT 2024
16.35 (0.35%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,840.50
01:02 PM | 17 OCT 2024
5.25 (0.11%)

EPL share price

271.50
12:57 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-0.2 (-0.07%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,920.00
01:02 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-111 (-5.47%)
More from 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

624.50
01:02 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-38.3 (-5.78%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,920.00
01:02 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-111 (-5.47%)

KEI Industries share price

4,154.75
01:01 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-226.65 (-5.17%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

999.15
01:00 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-45.7 (-4.37%)
More from Top Losers

Mphasis share price

3,096.10
01:02 PM | 17 OCT 2024
185.4 (6.37%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,188.30
01:02 PM | 17 OCT 2024
55.85 (4.93%)

National Aluminium Company share price

227.40
01:02 PM | 17 OCT 2024
9.9 (4.55%)

Latent View Analytics share price

489.95
01:02 PM | 17 OCT 2024
19.5 (4.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,915.00510.00
    Chennai
    77,921.00510.00
    Delhi
    78,073.00510.00
    Kolkata
    77,925.00510.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.