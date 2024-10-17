Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Cochin Shipyard OFS opens for retail investors today; should you bet or avoid?

Cochin Shipyard OFS opens for retail investors today; should you bet or avoid?

Nishant Kumar

Cochin Shipyard shares fell 2% on October 17, continuing a downward trend, as the company's offer for sale (OFS) opened for retail investors.

Cochin Shipyard OFS opens for retail investors today; should you bet or avoid? (Image: Pixabay)

Cochin Shipyard OFS: Falling for the second consecutive session, Cochin Shipyard share price dropped 2 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday, October 17, while the company's offer for sale (OFS) opened for retail investors. The OFS opened for non-retail investors on October 16. Cochin Shipyard share price opened at 1,559.55 against its previous close of 1,588.50 and fell to the level of 1,558. Around 12:50 pm, the stock traded 1.5 per cent lower at 1,565.

(More to come)

