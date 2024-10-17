Cochin Shipyard OFS opens for retail investors today; should you bet or avoid?

Cochin Shipyard OFS: Falling for the second consecutive session, Cochin Shipyard share price dropped 2 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday, October 17, while the company's offer for sale (OFS) opened for retail investors. The OFS opened for non-retail investors on October 16. Cochin Shipyard share price opened at ₹1,559.55 against its previous close of ₹1,588.50 and fell to the level of ₹1,558. Around 12:50 pm, the stock traded 1.5 per cent lower at ₹1,565.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}