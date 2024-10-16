Cochin Shipyard share price dips 5% as government looks to sell stake worth ₹2,026 crore via OFS

  • Cochin Shipyard OFS: Cochin Shipyard share price took a hit on Wednesday, October 16, after the government announced plans to divest a 5% stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS).

Shivangini
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Trade Now
Cochin Shipyard share price dips 5%, as government announces offload of stakes worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,026
Cochin Shipyard share price dips 5%, as government announces offload of stakes worth ₹2,026(PTI)

Cochin Shipyard OFS: Cochin Shipyard share price declined as much as 4.90 per cent to 1,590 on the BSE during the early trading session on Wednesday, October 16 as the two-day offer for sale (OFS) by the government began for subscription today.

The Indian government on Tuesday said it plans to divest about 5 per cent of its stake in the company through an OFS, priced at 1,540 per share. This price reflects a 7.8 per cent discount to the previous day’s closing price, valuing the total stake at approximately 2,026 crore.

The divestment includes a base offer of a 2.5 per cent stake, with an option to sell an additional 2.5 per cent. 

Cochin Shipyard stock price was trading in the red, down 3.83 per cent, at Rs1,608 at 10:30 am on BSE.

“The Government of India proposes to sell up to 65,77,020 equity shares of the company, representing a 2.50% stake as a ‘Base Offer’ on October 16, 2024, for non-retail investors only, and on October 17, 2024, for retail investors,” the company stated in an exchange filing. “This will include an additional sale of 65,77,020 equity shares (representing 2.50% stake) as the ‘Oversubscription Option’ through a separate, designated window of the Stock Exchanges, collectively representing 5.00% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | HDFC Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.07% YOY

Non-retail investors can participate in the sale starting October 16, with retail investors following on October 17. As of June 30, the government held a 72.86 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard.

Also Read | Companies News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024: Rallis India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 19.51% YOY

This fiscal year, the government has raised 31.61 billion from divestments but has not set a specific target for the year.

Cochin Shipyard, established in March 1972 as a fully-owned entity of the Government of India, is classified as a Schedule B Miniratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Shipping. The company specialises in constructing, repairing, and refitting various types of vessels, including ship upgrades and life extension services.

Also Read | Gold prices up as US dollar, treasury yields ease; how to trade MCX Gold?

Cochin Shipyard share price history

Year-to-date, Cochin Shipyard shares have outperformed the market, gaining 138.4 per cent. Meanwhile, the stock has risen 206.9 per cent over the past year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has increased by 13.3 per cent year-to-date and 23.7 per cent over the past year.

The company’s total market capitalisation stands at 42,646.71 crore, with shares trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 49.73 and earnings per share of 33.62. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCochin Shipyard share price dips 5% as government looks to sell stake worth ₹2,026 crore via OFS

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.30
11:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-0.35 (-0.22%)

Tata Power share price

460.40
11:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-3.1 (-0.67%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

168.65
11:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
0.8 (0.48%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

350.50
11:09 AM | 16 OCT 2024
1.3 (0.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,821.30
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
272.65 (5.99%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,878.90
11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
8.85 (0.47%)

Page Industries share price

46,397.20
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
108.15 (0.23%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,347.20
11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-54.5 (-0.35%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,300.15
11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-386.75 (-8.25%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

635.20
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-31.15 (-4.67%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,605.00
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-67 (-4.01%)

Oil India share price

540.30
11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-19 (-3.4%)
More from Top Losers

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

447.35
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
39.25 (9.62%)

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,821.30
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
272.65 (5.99%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,875.50
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
248.6 (5.37%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,414.70
11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
70.3 (5.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.