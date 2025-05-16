Cochin Shipyard share price extends gains, rises 13% post Q4 results, dividend announcement

Stock Market Today: Cochin Shipyard share price extended gains, risi9% in the morning trades on Friday post Q4 Results that were announced after the market hours. The company also announced dividend

Cochin Shipyard Q4 results Cochin Shipyard announced on Thursday that its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter was ₹287.18 crore, up 27% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹258.88 crore in the same period of the previous year.

During the same time period, operating revenue increased 36.7% year over year to ₹1,757.65 crore. The same amount was ₹1,286.05 crore during the same time last year.

The quarter's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came to ₹266 crore, a 7.6% decrease from the same time the previous year. Additionally, margins decreased from 22.40% to 15.10%, a 730 basis point decrease from the previous year.

Cochin Shipyard Dividend Details For the fiscal year 2024–2025, Cochin Shipyard Board suggested a final dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share with a face value of ₹5. The shareholders' consent at the company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) is required for the same. According to Cochin Shipyard, the stockholders will get their final dividend within 30 days of the AGM's declaration date.

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Cochin Shipyard share price opened at ₹1,858 on the BSE on Friday, almost 2.5% higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹1812.30. Cochin Shipyard share price thereafter gained further to ₹2055, marking gains of more than 13% during the intraday trades.

Cochin Shipyard share price has seen sharp gains of more than 40% in the last one month. The India-Pakistan conflict, followed by Operation Sindoor has once again brought the spotlight on defence stocks.

Also Read | IndusInd Bank share price tanks 6% as lender flags fresh accounting issues

Cochin Shipyard share price has risen more than 1500% in the last five years, giving multibagger returns to the investors.