Cochin Shipyard share price rises 2% after winning ₹200 crore contract from ONGC

Cochin Shipyard share price rose as much as 2 per cent to ₹1,920.30 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced that it has secured a new contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), on Wednesday.

Cochin Shipyard shares have given significant returns to both its long-term and short-term investors despite volatility in Indian stock market. The stock has given whopping 44 per cent returns in six months and 12 per cent in one year. Cochin Shipyard stock has proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 1,023.53 per cent in five years.

Cochin Shipyard new contract details In an exchange filing dated September 17, Cochin Shipyard said that the company has won a new contract from ONGC for Dry dock/ Major Lay-up repairs of one of it’s Jack Up Rig, worth ₹200 crore.

“We would like to inform that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on September 17, 2025 has signed a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), for Dry dock/ Major Lay-up repairs of one of it’s Jack Up Rig,” the company said in the filing.

According to the exchange filing, the project is expected to be completed in around 12 months.

The agreement represents a major achievement for Cochin Shipyard in the premium offshore engineering segment, strengthening its standing as a trusted partner for public sector enterprises in the oil and gas industry.

In its regulatory disclosure, the company emphasized that the contract is not a related-party transaction and confirmed that none of its promoter group entities hold any interest in ONGC, the awarding authority.

For the June quarter 2025, the company's net profit rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹187.8 crore, compared to ₹174 crore in the same period last year.

Quarterly revenue jumped 38.5 per cent to ₹1,068 crore, up from ₹771.5 crore in Q1FY25.

On the operating front, EBITDA climbed 35.7 per cent to ₹241.3 crore from ₹177.8 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin declined by 50 basis points to 22.5 per cent from 23 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.