Cochin Shipyard share price rises over 3%; Kotak upgrades the stock after Q2 result
Cochin Shipyard share price has seen robust gains in the last few months. The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹411 on March 27 this year. As of the previous session's close, the stock is up 154 per cent from its 52-week low level.
Cochin Shipyard share price rose over 3 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Wednesday, November 8, looking set to extend the gains into the third consecutive session, a day after the company reported its September quarter scorecard.
