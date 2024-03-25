Cochin Shipyard share price soars 298% in one year; can this upside momentum continue?
Cochin Shipyard's stock value surged by 298% in a year, closing at ₹901.65 on BSE. ICICI Direct Research rates it 'buy' with a target price of ₹1,055, citing strong shipbuilding and repair capabilities, order backlog, and growth potential.
In only a single year, Cochin Shipyard's stock value has surged significantly. Trendlyne data indicates that in a single year, the share price of Cochin Shipyard increased by almost 298% from the last trading price of ₹902.45. Cochin Shipyard's chief business is building new ships as well as repairing and refitting old ones. On Friday's session, Cochin Shipyard share price ended 0.59% higher at ₹901.65 apiece on BSE. In the previous three months, Cochin Shipyard share price climbed by 39%, and in the last six months, it has jumped by almost 80%.
