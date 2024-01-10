Cochin Shipyard share price spikes over 18% to 52-week high as stock trades ex-split
Cochin Shipyard had fixed Wednesday, January 10, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division or split of existing one equity share into two equity shares.
Cochin Shipyard share price spiked over 18% on Wednesday after it turned ex-date for a stock split. Cochin Shipyard shares jumped as much as 18.77% to hit a 52-week high of ₹794.25 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started