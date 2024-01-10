Cochin Shipyard share price spiked over 18% on Wednesday after it turned ex-date for a stock split. Cochin Shipyard shares jumped as much as 18.77% to hit a 52-week high of ₹794.25 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state-run shipbuilding company had, in December 2023, announced a sub-division of its equity share from a face value of ₹10 each to a face value of ₹5 each.

Cochin Shipyard had fixed Wednesday, January 10, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division or split of existing one equity share into two equity shares.

Cochin Shipyard shares have rallied more than 45% in the past three months, while the stock is up over 212% in one year. On Tuesday, Cochin Shipyard stock closed 3% higher.

In December, the company announced the signing of a contract worth ₹488.25 crore with the Ministry of Defence for repair and maintenance of the equipment and systems onboard the naval vessel.

At 2:30 pm, Cochin Shipyard shares were trading 18.48% higher at ₹792.25 apiece on the BSE.

