Cochin Shipyard shares climb 10% to touch new all-time high as net profit soars multifold in Q4
Cochin Shipyard shares surged 10% to reach a new high of ₹2100 after reporting a 558% YoY increase in net profit for Q4. Over the last 10 sessions, the company shares have jumped 68%. This momentum has propelled the shares to a remarkable 725% gain over the past year.
Shares of Cochin Shipyard, a prominent shipbuilding and repair yard in India, continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive trading session on Monday, surging another 10% to achieve a new all-time high of ₹2100 per share. This surge follows the company's robust performance in Q4 and for the full fiscal year (FY24).
