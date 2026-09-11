Cochin Shipyard shares crash nearly 9% - Is it opportunity to buy? Should you take fresh entry? Expert suggests this

Cochin Shipyard share price today: Shares of Cochin Shipyard Limited, tanked nearly 9% during Friday’s trading session after the Miniratna PSU announced its financial year 2026-27 growth guidance. The state-owned shipbuilder has guided for its revenue growth in financial year 2027 to be 12%, whereas its blended EBITDA margin is likely to stabilise at around 14%.

Cochin Shipyard’s turnover stood at ₹1,094.21 crore in June quarter of FY27 against ₹1,068.50 crore in the previous quarter.

Cochin Shipyard share price falls 9% | Opportunity to buy or avoid? The defence stock has declined 14.38% in 2026 so far, and the recent decline has experienced a major technical breakdown, highlighted Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, suggesting investors to avoid fresh entry as of now.

“Avoid entry now. The stock has experienced a major technical breakdown, slicing through its ascending trendline support and all major Exponential Moving Averages (20, 50, 100, and 200 EMA) around ₹1,488– ₹1,524. The heavy volume bar indicates strong institutional distribution, while an RSI dropping rapidly toward 35 confirms weakening momentum without being oversold enough for a mean-reversion bounce. Wait for stability around the ₹1,300– ₹1,320 horizontal support zone before considering a fresh position,” stated Virat Jagad.

Cochin Shipyard order book The Kochi-based shipbuilder has current order book of ₹22,000 crore, which continues to provide the company with good revenue visibility. The defence PSU has also been declared as the lowest bidder for a fine number of next-generation survey vessels for the Indian navy, which is valued at approximately ₹5,000 crores. Cochin Shipyard's order book is estimated to grow to ₹27,000 crore after the conclusion of this current contract.

Cochin Shipyard share price trend The stock was trading 8.88% lower at ₹1389.5 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹36,555.07 crore at 1:57 pm on Friday, September 11. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹1,512 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,380.65 per share. The stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 11.12%. Its share price value has declined 4.9% in six months and around 14.38% in 2026 so far. The company scrip has declined around 15.86% in one year.