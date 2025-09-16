Cochin Shipyard shares hit 9-week high as rally extends to 5th day; Anand Rathi sees another 22% rise

Cochin Shipyard, a leading shipbuilding and repair yard in India, saw its shares continue to rise, gaining another 2.5% in Tuesday's intraday session, September 16, to reach a 9-week high of ₹1,853, taking the 5-day cumulative gain to 14%.

Despite the defence major making a strong comeback from a 2-month slump, it is still trading 28% below its June 2025 peak of ₹2,545 per share. However, projections by domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi show that the stock could extend its rally and approach the recent peak.

In its latest report, the brokerage said that after a decisive correction, Cochin Shipyard has found support near its 200 DEMA and 200 DSMA. "We are witnessing a triple bottom formation around these long-term moving averages placed near 1,600 levels. The stock has finally broken out of a bullish inverse head & shoulders pattern, indicating strength," the brokerage added.

It advised traders to accumulate in the 1,820–1,780 range for an upside target of 2,200, with a stop loss at 1,600 per share. The brokerage target price suggests 22% upside for the stock from its latest closing price.

About Cochin Shipyard The company is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels, as well as the repair and refit of various types of ships, including periodic upgrades and life extension.

The company has developed its expertise across a wide range of vessels, from bulk carriers to more advanced ships such as Platform Supply Vessels and Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels. It boasts a strong order book valued at ₹21,100 crore, comprising ₹1,500 crore in repair orders and ₹19,600 crore in shipbuilding orders across 75 vessels.

Recently, it secured new orders for two 70-ton bollard pull tugs along with a luxury river cruise vessel. The company has also signed strategic MoUs with Drydocks World UAE and HD KSOE South Korea. For FY26, Cochin Shipyard has set a guidance target of 14–15% revenue growth and around a 15% PAT margin.

