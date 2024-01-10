Cochin Shipyard, Grasim Industries and Sharanam Infraproject and Trading shares will be in focus when the stock market opens on Wednesday, January 10.

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared stock split and rights issue for the eligible shareholders.

Stock Split

Cochin Shipyard: The company has declared stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹5 per equity share. The record date for the same has been fixed on January 10.

In a stock exchange filing, Cochin Shipyard said: “We wish to inform you that, the Company has fixed Wednesday, January 10, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up."

Shares of Cochin Shipyard will trade ex-split on Wednesday.

Rights Issue

Grasim Industries: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares and the record date for the same has been fixed on January 10.

At a board meeting held on October 16, 2023, the company approved the raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares through rights issue, Grasim Industries said in a stock exchange filing.

According to the filing, total number of rights equity shares is 2.20 crore and rights issue size is ₹3,999.80 crore. The rights issue price is ₹1,812 per rights equity share when fully paid-up (including a premium of Rs 1,810 per rights equity share).

Shares of Grasim Industries to trade ex-rights on Wednesday.

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares and the record date for the same has been fixed on January 10.

In a stock exchange filing, Sharanam Infraproject said: “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 10th January, 2024 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of 7 (Seven) Rights Equity shares having face value of Re. 1.00/- (Rupee One Only) each for every 5 (Five) fully paid-up Equity shares held by the eligible existing Equity shareholders in the Company on Rights basis (‘Rights Issue’)."

Shares of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading to trade ex-rights on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

