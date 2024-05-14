Cochin Shipyard stock surges 11%, gains 395% in one year; what's driving the rally?
Cochin Shipyard stock closed at ₹1,335 per share on May 14, versus previous close at ₹1,195 on NSE
Shipbuilding company Cochin Shipyard share price rallied over 11.7 per cent on Tuesday's trading session on National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced that it has bagged a large order from European client.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started