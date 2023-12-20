Two major defence public-sector undertakings (PSUs) - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Cochin Shipyard s have bagged new contract orders from the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, December 20. The defence PSU majors will remain in focus in tomorrow's session (December 21) as the announcement of the order receipts came after market hours on Wednesday.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said it will be constructing and supplying six vessels to the Indian Coast Guards for about ₹1,600 crore while Cochin Shipyard said in its regulatory filing that it has signed a deal with the Ministry of Defence for a value of ₹488.25 crore.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders wins order worth ₹ 1,600 crore

The company said it has signed a contract with the acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence for the construction and delivery of six Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs).

The first vessel will be delivered in 41 months (three years five months) from the date of release of advance payment by the Ministry of Defense and subsequent vessels at intervals of five months. The company did not elaborate on when the payment will be released.

The deal follows an order from an European client worth $42 million signed last week. The company will be constructing and supplying 7,500 DWT Multi-Purpose Hybrid Powered Vessels. The first vessel is to be delivered in 27 months.

