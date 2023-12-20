PSU majors bag new contract orders from Ministry of Defence, stocks in focus on Dec 21; check details
The defence PSU majors will remain in focus in tomorrow's session (December 21) as the announcement of the order receipts came after market hours on Wednesday.
Two major defence public-sector undertakings (PSUs) - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Cochin Shipyards have bagged new contract orders from the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, December 20. The defence PSU majors will remain in focus in tomorrow's session (December 21) as the announcement of the order receipts came after market hours on Wednesday.
