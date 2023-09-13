Coffee Day share price hits 20% upper circuit on reports Coffee Day Global, IndusInd Bank settle insolvency litigations2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Coffee Day share price surges 20 per cent after settlement and withdrawal of insolvency litigations with IndusInd Bank.
Coffee Day share price surged 20 per cent to hit its upper circuit on BSE in intraday trade on Wednesday amid media reports that Coffee Day Global and IndusInd bank reached a settlement and have withdrawn insolvency litigations.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started