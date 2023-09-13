Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Coffee Day share price hits 20% upper circuit on reports Coffee Day Global, IndusInd Bank settle insolvency litigations

Coffee Day share price hits 20% upper circuit on reports Coffee Day Global, IndusInd Bank settle insolvency litigations

2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:40 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Nishant Kumar

Coffee Day share price surges 20 per cent after settlement and withdrawal of insolvency litigations with IndusInd Bank.

Coffee Day Enterprises stock hit its 52-week high of 73.50 on September 14, 2022, and its 52-week low of 26.40 on March 28, 2023, on BSE.

Coffee Day share price surged 20 per cent to hit its upper circuit on BSE in intraday trade on Wednesday amid media reports that Coffee Day Global and IndusInd bank reached a settlement and have withdrawn insolvency litigations.

"Coffee Day Global and IndusInd bank told the Chennai bench of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on September 13 that they have reached a settlement and that the two parties have withdrawn insolvency litigations. NCLAT took their submissions on record and set aside the order admitting Coffee Day Global to insolvency," Moneycontrol reported.

Coffee Day Enterprises' share price opened at 42.38 against the previous close of 42.80 and jumped 20 per cent to an intraday high of 51.36 on BSE.

The stock has fallen over 25 per cent in the last one year. However, it has seen a sharp rebound in the last six months. Data show that the stock has surged over 48 per cent in the last six months while the equity benchmark Sensex has gained about 16 per cent in the same period.

The stock hit its 52-week high of 73.50 on September 14, 2022, and its 52-week low of 26.40 on March 28, 2023, on BSE.

As Mint reported earlier, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, which primarily manages cafe chain outlets under the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) brand, is experiencing financial difficulties and is in the news for rumoured bankruptcy.

On July 24, according to a regulatory filing by Coffee Day Enterprises, parent company of Coffee Day Global, the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) passed an order over a plea brought by a financial creditor of the business who sought payment of 94 crore in unpaid debts.

IndusInd Bank petitioned the NCLT, according to a report by Economic Times, and as a result, the coffee chain is now subject to insolvency proceedings. Coffee Day Global is a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises, which owns 82 per cent of it.

Read more: Cafe Coffee Day parent's bankruptcy: What's brewing at Cafe Coffee Global? All about coffee day enterprises' troubles

Meanwhile, for the quarter that ended June (Q1FY24), Coffee Day Global reported a net profit of 24.57 crore as against a loss of 11.73 crore in the year-ago period.

In the quarter under review, revenue from operations stood at 223.20 crore. According to the quarterly figures of Coffee Day Enterprises, it was 189.63 crore during the same period last year. For the quarter ended June, the total income came in at 250 crore.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 01:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.