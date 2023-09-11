Coffee Day shares crash 17% after IDBI Trusteeship's lawsuit at NCLT for alleged ₹228 crore default1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Coffee Day shares nosedived to intraday low of ₹43.35 apiece on NSE, losing over 17% within an hour of stock market's opening bell today
Stock market today: Coffee Day shares have been under sell off heat since early morning deals. Coffee Day share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹43.35 apiece on NSE, logging more than 17 per cent dip within an hour of early morning deals. On Friday, Coffee Day Enterprises had informed Indian stock market bourses after the market close that IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited has filed application against the company at National Law.
