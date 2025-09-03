Coforge board to meet on THIS date to consider Q2 results, dividend. Details here

Stock Market Today: Large-cap IT company Coforge on Wednesday, September 3, said that its board is slated to meet next month to consider the financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26) along with a dividend.

Coforge board meeting details As per the release shared by the company with the exchanges, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Coforge will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The Board meeting of Coforge will consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the company for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2025.

In addition to considering and approving the financial results, the board will also consider the proposal for the payment of the second interim dividend, if any.

Coforge Dividend History Recently, Coforge had declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share with the record date of July 31, 2025.

Prior to the same, Coforge had announced a dividend of ₹19 per share with the record date as May 9, 2025.

Coforge has also rewarded investors with a stock split in the ratio of 1:5, earlier in June this year.

With the board meeting dates announced Coforge Ltd also announced that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from October 01, 2025, for the purpose of consideration of Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2025, and other matters, if any.

Coforge shares traded with a cut in trade on Wednesday, down 1.45% at ₹1729.05 as of 2.45 pm on the BSE.