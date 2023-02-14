Aditya Birla MF raises stake in this IT stock, Kuwait Investment Authority also buys shares
- Through bulk deals on NSE on Monday, Baring Private Equity sold 9.8% stake in Coforge
Through bulk deals on Monday, Baring Private Equity sold a significant 9.8% stake in Coforge Ltd through the open market for ₹2,430 crore, as per the NSE bulk deals data. Hulst B V also sold 60,00,000 shares of the software company at ₹4,050 apiece via bulk deal.
