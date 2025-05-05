Coforge declares record date for 1:5 stock split. Details here

Coforge Ltd, following its board meeting held on Monday, May 5, announced June 4, 2025, as the record date for its proposed stock split in a 1:5 ratio. The announcement came alongside the company’s March quarter earnings (Q4FY25), with the stock split aimed at enhancing liquidity and encouraging broader investor participation.

Advertisement

The board had initially approved the sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5 on March 5.

"We wish to inform that the Company has fixed Wednesday, June 04, 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for determining the entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of Sub-Division/Split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) existing Equity Share having a face value of ₹10 (Ten) each will be split into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of ₹5 (Five) each, fully paid-up, ranking pari passu in all respects," the company said in its regulatory filing.

The rationale behind the stock split, the company stated, is to enhance the liquidity of its equity shares and make them more affordable to retail investors, thereby expanding its shareholder base.

Advertisement

A stock split is a corporate action undertaken to increase the tradability of a company’s shares in the secondary market. It involves dividing existing shares into a larger number of units, reducing the face value per share without impacting the company’s overall market capitalization.

Investors holding the stock as of the record date will receive the additional shares in their demat accounts. Following the split, the share price is adjusted proportionally based on the split ratio, keeping the total investment value unchanged.

Also Read | Investment word of the day: Stock split

Coforge Q4FY25 numbers The company reported a 17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹261 crore in Q4FY25. The figure stood at ₹223.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue from operations rose 47% YoY to ₹3,409.9 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from ₹2,318.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Advertisement

In constant currency (CC) terms, the revenue was higher by 43.8% YoY while in USD terms it grew 43.6%. The IT company's board also declared a fourth interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share of the company along with the Q4 results announcement.

"The Board has also declared Fourth interim dividend of ₹19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having a face value of ₹10/- each fully paid-up, for the Financial Year 2024-25," said Coforge in an exchange filing today.

Furthermore, the Board has fixed the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for Coforge's dividend payout as May 12, 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.