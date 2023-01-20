IT stock declares interim dividend of ₹19 per share, fixes record date for payment2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:42 AM IST
- The record date for the interim dividend payout has been fixed as Friday, February 3, 2023
While announcing its third quarter earnings for the three-month period ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3FY23), Indian IT services company Coforge Ltd's board of directors recommended an interim dividend of ₹19 per share, and the record date for the interim dividend payout has been fixed as Friday, February 3, 2023.
