“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 20, 2023, have considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Board has also declared third interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company the face value of Rs. l 0/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2022-23," Coforge said in an exchange filing on Friday.