Coforge Q4 Results: PAT jumps 17% YoY to ₹261 crore; dividend declared. Details here

Coforge Q4 Results: Tech company Coforge on Monday, May 5, announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 2025, wherein it posted a 17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹261 crore. The figure stood at ₹223.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The revenue from operations rose 47% YoY to ₹3,409.9 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from ₹2,318.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. In constant currency (CC) terms, the revenue was higher by 43.8% YoY while in USD terms it grew 43.6%.

The company said it witnessed record large deal closures in Q4 with five large deals. The total contract value (TCV) signed during the quarter was $1.56 billion.

The executable order book over the next twelve months is $1.5 billion, a 47.7% YoY and a 10.3% QoQ increase.

The attrition rate stood at 10.9% in Q4 FY25, an improvement of 60 bps YoY, and among the lowest in the industry, Coforge said. The headcount stood at 33,497, with a net addition of 403 sequentially. Headcount has increased 35.5% since the beginning of the year, it added.

“FY25 was an exceptional year where the firm grew 32.0% in CC terms —driven by 14 large deals and broad-based growth in all of our verticals and geo-based businesses. Our ability to deliver this very strong performance in an uncertain macro environment demonstrates the strength of our client relationships, the commitment and competence of our team members, and an execution discipline which is uniquely ours," said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge.

The $1.56 billion TCV deal signed in Q4, a 47.7% YoY increase in the order executable book for next twelve months, and a growing large deals pipeline positions us well for strong growth in FY26, Singh added.

Coforge Dividend The IT company's board also declared a fourth interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share of the company along with the Q4 results announcement.

"The Board has also declared Fourth interim dividend of ₹19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having a face value of ₹10/- each fully paid-up, for the Financial Year 2024-25," said Coforge in an exchange filing today.

Furthermore, the Board has fixed the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for Coforge's dividend payout as May 12.

The payment of interim dividend would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend, it said.