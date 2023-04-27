Coforge PAT drops 44.7% YoY in Q4FY23, announces dividend2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:45 PM IST
The IT solutions company, Cofoge reported a 44.7 per cent YoY drop in its net profit to Rs114.8 crore in Q4FY23
Coforge reported a massive 44.7 per cent drop in its net consolidated profit to ₹114.8 crore in Q4FY23, against ₹207.7 crore during the same quarter in the previous financial year. The company's gross revenue increased by 5.6 per cent to ₹2170.0 crore in the March quarter against ₹2055.8 crore in Q3FY23.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×