Coforge reported a massive 44.7 per cent drop in its net consolidated profit to ₹114.8 crore in Q4FY23, against ₹207.7 crore during the same quarter in the previous financial year. The company's gross revenue increased by 5.6 per cent to ₹2170.0 crore in the March quarter against ₹2055.8 crore in Q3FY23.

The company registered a 20.7 per cent YoY rise in its total order book executable over the next 12 months. The total order book stood at $ 869 million. The company added 10 new client logos during the quarter that ended in March. Its LTM attrition rate stood at 14.1 per cent, which the company claimed of improving by 172 bps sequentially.

On an annual basis, Coforge posted a 4.8 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹693.8 crore for FY 2023 compared to ₹661.7 crores in financial year 2022.Its bank borrowings reduced to ₹338.2 crores in Q4FY23, compared to ₹561.2 crore in the quarter ended in December.

Company's board has recommended an interim dividend of ₹19 per share and fixed the record date for this payout to be May 9 2023. For FY24, the firm has given an annual revenue growth guidance of 13%-16% in constant currency terms. The IT firm expects to attain an increase of about 50 bps in its gross margin increase. Its EBITDA margins were adjusted at similar levels for FY23.

The company also entered into strategic partnership with Denodo for offering data modernisation for banks and financial services organisations. Coforge also launched an edge computer/cloud-based platform solution, Quasar eBOL, for the logistics sector.

“We believe that our performance during the quarter was marked by two key achievements. The first was a quarterly sequential US$ growth of 5.0%. The second major landmark has been the firm crossing the US$ one billion revenue mark. Our performance heading in to FY24 sets us up well to deliver robust growth." said Mr. Sudhir Singh," said Chief Executive Officer, Coforge Ltd.

