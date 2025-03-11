Markets
Coforge's turnaround story is one for the books. But what now?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 11 Mar 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Summary
- While Coforge is aiming for a $2 billion revenue by 2026-27, it is much smaller in scale compared to peers and ranks 10th in India by revenues.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Coforge Ltd has emerged as a multibagger in recent years, almost quadrupling investor wealth in less than five years. While the broader IT sector has also performed phenomenally in the digitization boom since the covid-19 pandemic, Coforge has been an unequivocal outperformer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less