Near-term headwinds may halt Coforge’s sizzling rally
Summary
- Ebitda margin contracted sequentially to 15.8% in the September quarter, hurt by wage hikes (effective July) and acquisition-related expenses. Coforge’s new employee stock options scheme, introduced in Q3FY25, may add to the near-term margin pain.
Coforge Ltd stock has delivered mouth-watering returns to its investors in a matter of months. On Monday, the tier-2 IT services stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹9,354. With that, the stock price has more than doubled from its 52-week low of ₹4,287 in May 2024.