Near-term headwinds may halt Coforge’s sizzling rally

It should be noted that there have been lingering concerns surrounding the pace of Coforge’s organic growth and revenue synergy from the Cigniti acquisition. Against this backdrop, the Q2FY25 result boosted investor sentiment. Further, fresh order intake in Q2FY25 stood at $516 million (including $67 million from Cigniti), making it the 10th consecutive quarter of more than $300 million order intake. The executable order book over the next 12 months, at $1,305 million, was up more than 40% year-on-year. The company signed three large deals during the quarter, one each in continental Europe, North America and the United Kingdom.