Stock Market Today: Share price of Coforge Ltd corrected by more than 9% during the morning trades on Friday. Coforge Ltd had posted Q4 earnings performance on Thursday post market hours.

Coforge reported net profit increased by 95% to ₹224 crore for the quarter ended March'2024. For the three months ended March 31, consolidated sales increased 8.7% year over year to ₹2,359 crore,

The performance however missed estimates of some analysts

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd reacting to results said that there was an all around miss in performance.

Jefferies downgrades ratings Coforge's 4QFY24 revenues of US$287 million (rising 1.9% sequentially in constant currency terms), a 65bps sequential rise in EBITDA margins, and normalized profit of Rs2.3 billion, all were both below expectations, said analysts at Jefferies.

The main negative surprise in the results was the slower-than-expected margin expansion as per Jefferies. Top-5 customers and Banking Financial Services (up 6.4% sequentially) were the primary drivers of rev growth.

The IT companies see slowdown in spending by clients leading to uncertainties over revenue and profitability outlook.

At $775 million, Coforge's fresh order intake was robust, bolstered by two significant agreements. However a significant negative surprise was that Coforge did not provide growth guidance for FY25 which as per analysts at Jefferies implies increased demand uncertainty.

Amid moderating growth and repeated disappointment on margins, a large acquisition as per Jefferies adds another layer of execution risk, warranting a derating. Coforge has signed a definitive agreement to take over Cigniti Technologies Limited.

Besides an Imminent QIP should be an overhang, too as per Jefferies who have cut their earnings estimates by 11-16% and lowered their target price to Rs4,290 based on 20 times price to earnings valuations and hence have downgrade rating to underperform

Antique Stock Broking cuts target price Analysts at Antique Stock Broking have lowered Coforge's target price to ₹6,200 (from ₹6,900 earlier) as have lowered their forward valuation (price to earnings) multiples to 30 times (from 32 times earlier) due to reduced near term growth outlook . They expect some slowdown in Coforge's growth in FY25 after reporting strong double-digit growth in FY24.

PhillipCapital Institutional Equity Research remains optimistic on FY25 Outlook and maintains a Buy Rating Phillip Capital in their post result report said that they now values Coforge at 28 times FY26 EPS (versus 30 times earlier) on lower margins. Their Price target stands at ₹6030 (versus ₹7110 earlier)

A strong order intake year to date, a strong 12-month executable orderbook, a healthy large deal pipeline and travel vertical (18% of revenue) rebounding after weak FY24 performance, should help Coforge's growth to remain in the leader's quadrant, beleive analysts at PhillipCapital.

Analysts at PhillipCapital said that Prima facie the acquisition seems to fill in the portfolio gaps within Coforge, however successful integration will be key given the size (20% of Coforge Revenue).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions



