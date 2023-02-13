Coforge share price drops 7% on reports of bulk share deal
- The stock hit a high of ₹4,125.55 and a low of ₹4,038.95 through the day so far
The share price of Coforge opened at ₹4,070.25 compared to previous close of ₹4,330.20 on news reports that company shares changed hands in pre-open trade today. The stock hit a high of ₹4,125.55 and a low of ₹4,038.95 through the day so far on BSE.
