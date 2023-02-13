Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Coforge share price drops 7% on reports of bulk share deal
Back

The share price of Coforge opened at 4,070.25 compared to previous close of 4,330.20 on news reports that company shares changed hands in pre-open trade today. The stock hit a high of 4,125.55 and a low of 4,038.95 through the day so far on BSE.

At the time of writing this copy, the share price was down 254.20, or 5.87%, at 4,076, on BSE. The current market-cap of the company stands at 25,009.1 crore.

The buyers and sellers of the bulk shares that changed hands are not know yet, but some reports indicate that Barings PE may have sold a part of its stake.

Mint could not independently confirm the development.

In a separate exchange filing, the company announced its partnership with Denodo to enable banks and other financial organizations to engage in agile modernization projects without affecting daily operations.

“Under the partnership, Denodo will bring its logical data integration and data management approach, powered by data virtualization, while, Coforge will bring its design and implementation expertise at BFSI clients, enabling companies to overcome challenges like security, compliance, systemic risks, downtime, and data migration quality, so they can gain the necessary agility to engage in migration or modernization projects in response to diverse business needs," the company filing said.

Denodo is a data integration, management and delivery platform that helps companies enable selfservice BI, data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services.

The Coforge stock hit a 52-week high of 4,870 on March 9, 2022 and a 52-week low of 3,210 on Sepetember 19, 2022.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x