Coforge share price extended rally to hit record high on Thursday as brokerages raised target price on the midcap IT stock after delivering strong Q2 results. Coforge shares rallied as much as 2.60% to a fresh high of ₹7,755.25 apiece on the BSE, extending gains from over 11% surge in the previous session.

Most brokerage houses raised their target prices on Coforge stock as its September quarter earnings beat estimates. The midcap IT company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹233.6 crore in the July-September quarter, a growth of 24.2% from ₹188 crore in the same period last year.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY25 also rose over 36.5% to ₹3,118.6 crore from ₹2,285 crore in Q2FY24. It reported organic revenue growth of 6.3% QoQ in USD terms.

Coforge Target Price Raised Nuvama Institutional Equities believes Coforge has firmly delivered on the promises it made on the Cigniti acquisition.

"We have stood our ground all along and remained positive on the stock. We are now further upgrading FY25E/26E EPS by +0.1%/+6.1% (FY25 lower due to exceptional loss). We are also upgrading target valuation to 35x Sep-26 PE (from 32x) on better growth visibility," Nuvama Equities said.

The brokerage firm retained its ‘Buy’ rating and raised Coforge share price target to ₹8,650 per share from ₹7,500 earlier.

Foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley remains Overweight on Coforge stock and raises target price to ₹8,000 per share, citing the company's higher revenue growth visibility as against most peers, upside in Cigniti margins and healthy EBITDA to OCF conversion of 65-70%.

Motilal Oswal values Coforge organically at 40x Sep'26E EPS versus 38x earlier and values the Cigniti business at 25x Sep'26E EPS. It reiterated a 'Buy' rating on Coforge stock and raised the target price to ₹10,000 per share.

According to Antique Stock Broking, Coforge reported strong organic revenue growth during the quarter with strong growth outlook commentary for coming quarters.

“We increase our EPS forecast for FY26/ 27 by 4%/ 6% post the strong outlook and performance. We expect Coforge’s growth to remain strong in the near to medium term and forecast 12%/ 15%/ 15% in organic CC terms for FY25/ 26/ 27. We continue to value the company at 33x PE on FY27 EPS; our valuation multiple is at 10% discount to Persistent" Antique Broking said.

It maintained a 'Buy' call and increased Coforge share price target to ₹8,400 from ₹7,375 earlier.

At 11:10 am, Coforge shares were trading 2.05% higher at ₹7,713.65 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.