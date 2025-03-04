Coforge share price falls ahead of stock split announcement today

Coforge share price declined over 2% in early trade on Tuesday, ahead of the company’s board to declare stock split. Coforge shares fell as much as 2.4% to ₹7,180.00 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors of IT firm Coforge is set to meet on March 4 to consider the proposal of sub-division of its equity shares or stock split.

“...the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 04, 2025, inter-alia to consider the proposal of alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the face value Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up,” Coforge said in a regulatory filing on February 25.

Advertisement

Coforge stock split will be in such a manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of the shareholders of the company and any approvals, as may be required under applicable law, it added.

Coforge had earlier declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per share during the announcement of its earnings for the third quarter of FY25.

Coforge Q3 Results Coforge posted a net profit of ₹215.5 crore in Q3FY25, recording a growth of 6.6% from the September quarter.

The company’s revenue during the quarter ended December 2024 increased 8.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹3,318.2 crore. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue grew by 8.4% on a sequential basis, while in US Dollar terms, topline rose by 7.5% QoQ to $397 million.

Advertisement

EBIT increased to ₹316.2 crore from ₹287.6 crore in the previous quarter, while EBIT margin improved to 9.5% from 9.4%, QoQ.

Coforge also announced an interim dividend of ₹19 per share. Coforge dividend record date has been fixed as January 30, 2025.

Coforge Stock Price Trend Coforge share price has declined 15% in the past one month, while the IT stock has dropped over 25% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, in the medium to long term, Coforge stock price has delivered decent returns, outperforming the benchmark Sensex.

Coforge shares have risen 14% in the past six months and 12% in one year. In the past five years, Coforge shares have delivered multibagger returns of 293%.

At 9:25 AM, Coforge shares were trading 2.15% lower at ₹7,198.55 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement