Coforge share price jumps 10% on strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Coforge share price rallied as much as 10% to ₹1,285.60 in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported strong financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday.

The stock opened at ₹1,261 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,168 on Tuesday.

Coforge Q4 results 2026 snapshot Coforge Ltd on Tuesday delivered a robust performance for the March quarter, with consolidated net profit surging 144.8% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to ₹612.3 crore from ₹250 crore in the last quarter. On a year-to-year (YoY) basis, profit after tax rose as much as 134% from ₹261 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue grew 30% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,450.4 crore from ₹3,422.2 crore, coming in slightly above the estimate of ₹4,418 crore. EBITDA climbed to ₹916.8 crore from ₹586.9 crore a year ago, reflecting a 56.2% increase, while the EBITDA margin stood at 16.6%. EBIT also exceeded expectations, reaching ₹736.8 crore compared with the projected ₹645 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹16,420.7 crore, up from ₹12,073.3 crore in FY25, marking a 35.9% YoY growth. Net profit increased to ₹1,555.7 crore from ₹812.1 crore in the previous year.

“FY26 marked another year of exceptional performance for Coforge. We delivered strong YoY growth at 29.2% and expanded EBIT margins materially by 370 bps to 14.4%. With an order executable of $1.75Bn, we enter FY27 with strong momentum and confidence. We expect to deliver robust revenue growth in FY27 and plan to deliver an EBITDA of more than 20.5% on a consolidated basis in FY27," said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge.

Coforge share price: Should you buy, sell or hold? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating, raising the target price to ₹1,800, seeing an upside potential up to 54%.

“We continue to view COFORGE as a structurally strong mid-tier player, supported by improving margin profile, strong deal wins, and steady demand in AI-led managed services. We value COFORGE at 26x FY28E EPS with a TP of INR1,800, implying a 54% potential upside. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock,” the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Nuvama has also maintained ‘buy’ call on the Coforge stock with a target price of ₹2,200, saying that the company is now chasing higher profitability, cashflows, striving to make the business fundamentally superior.

“We are revising FY27E/28E EPS (+7.5%/+8.0%), as we integrate Encora, Cigniti and upgrade margins, USDINR assumption (to 93 from 88). Retain ‘BUY’ with a TP of INR2,200 (from INR2,100) valuing at 32x FY27E PE (currently trades at 20x FY27 PE),” the firm said in a note.

On the technical outlook, Anshul Jain Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Coforge opened with a bullish gap-up near the falling 50-day EMA around 1270, signalling improvement in sentiment after a weak phase.

Jain further noted that some profit booking emerged following the sharp opening move, indicating supply pressure near a key technical resistance.

“Despite this, the structure is gradually improving, with negative moving average alignment on the daily timeframe beginning to neutralise. A sustained close above 1270 would confirm strength and trigger fresh momentum toward the 1350 zone. Price behaviour around the 50-day EMA will remain crucial in assessing whether the stock transitions into a broader reversal or slips back into consolidation,” Jain said.