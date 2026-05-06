Coforge share price jumps 10% on strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Coforge share price rallied as much as 10% to ₹1,285.60 in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported strong financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, on Tuesday.

The stock opened at ₹1,261 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,168 on Tuesday.

Coforge Q4 results 2026 snapshot Coforge Ltd on Tuesday delivered a robust performance for the March quarter, with consolidated net profit surging 144.8% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) to ₹612.3 crore from ₹250 crore in the last quarter. On a year-to-year (YoY) basis, profit after tax rose as much as 134% from ₹261 crore in the same period last year.

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Revenue grew 30% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,450.4 crore from ₹3,422.2 crore, coming in slightly above the estimate of ₹4,418 crore. EBITDA climbed to ₹916.8 crore from ₹586.9 crore a year ago, reflecting a 56.2% increase, while the EBITDA margin stood at 16.6%. EBIT also exceeded expectations, reaching ₹736.8 crore compared with the projected ₹645 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹16,420.7 crore, up from ₹12,073.3 crore in FY25, marking a 35.9% YoY growth. Net profit increased to ₹1,555.7 crore from ₹812.1 crore in the previous year.

“FY26 marked another year of exceptional performance for Coforge. We delivered strong YoY growth at 29.2% and expanded EBIT margins materially by 370 bps to 14.4%. With an order executable of $1.75Bn, we enter FY27 with strong momentum and confidence. We expect to deliver robust revenue growth in FY27 and plan to deliver an EBITDA of more than 20.5% on a consolidated basis in FY27," said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge.

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Coforge share price: Should you buy, sell or hold? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating, raising the target price to ₹1,800, seeing an upside potential up to 54%.

“We continue to view COFORGE as a structurally strong mid-tier player, supported by improving margin profile, strong deal wins, and steady demand in AI-led managed services. We value COFORGE at 26x FY28E EPS with a TP of INR1,800, implying a 54% potential upside. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock,” the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Nuvama has also maintained ‘buy’ call on the Coforge stock with a target price of ₹2,200, saying that the company is now chasing higher profitability, cashflows, striving to make the business fundamentally superior.

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“We are revising FY27E/28E EPS (+7.5%/+8.0%), as we integrate Encora, Cigniti and upgrade margins, USDINR assumption (to 93 from 88). Retain ‘BUY’ with a TP of INR2,200 (from INR2,100) valuing at 32x FY27E PE (currently trades at 20x FY27 PE),” the firm said in a note.

On the technical outlook, Anshul Jain Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Coforge opened with a bullish gap-up near the falling 50-day EMA around 1270, signalling improvement in sentiment after a weak phase.

Jain further noted that some profit booking emerged following the sharp opening move, indicating supply pressure near a key technical resistance.

“Despite this, the structure is gradually improving, with negative moving average alignment on the daily timeframe beginning to neutralise. A sustained close above 1270 would confirm strength and trigger fresh momentum toward the 1350 zone. Price behaviour around the 50-day EMA will remain crucial in assessing whether the stock transitions into a broader reversal or slips back into consolidation,” Jain said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.