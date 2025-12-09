Coforge share price: Mid-cap IT stock falls 5% even as brokerages see up to 54% upside - Should you buy, sell or hold?

Coforge share price: Coforge share price was under pressure on Tuesday, sliding 5% in intra-day trade even as top brokerages reiterated bullish calls on the midcap IT company with upside potential of up to 54%.

The stock correction followed the company’s Investor Day, even as it sparked optimism among analysts who believe Coforge’s sharpened strategy, disciplined execution and expanding deal pipeline position it for a strong multi-year growth cycle.

At the event, the company said it expects to achieve a USD 2 billion revenue run-rate by Q4FY26, supported by a 70% free cash flow conversion and a commitment to avoiding further one-offs. The management stressed that the current environment favors firms that build integrated solutions, noting that “the prevailing market is great for solution creators and far less supportive of companies that merely act as order takers.”

Coforge said the Cigniti acquisition should be completed in the coming weeks and reiterated its reliance on GenAI-led transformation as a key growth engine. The company expects Ebit margins to remain above 14%, regardless of ESOP-related or other expenses.

Separately, Coforge announced that its Board of Directors will meet on January 22, 2026, to approve Q3 FY25-26 results and consider a third interim dividend, along with determining the record date.

Coforge: Stock Performance Coforge’s share price fell as much as 4.9% to ₹1,855.90 during the session. The IT stock now trades a little over 7% below its 52-week high of ₹2,003.59, and remains comfortably above its April 2025 low of ₹1,190.84. Even after the latest correction, the mid-cap IT firm continues to hold its multibagger status, having rallied 275% over the last five years.

Momentum has stayed positive across shorter periods as well, with the mid-cap IT stock rising 10% over the past year, 4.5% in the last six months, 10.5% in the last three months, and 8% over the previous month, underscoring steady investor interest despite recent volatility.

Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Coforge? Nomura, which called Coforge its “top pick in mid-cap India IT services,” said the company’s solution-led selling approach and sharply articulated strategy provide strong visibility. The brokerage highlighted management’s clarity on what it will not pursue, quoting CEO Sudhir Singh as saying, “Coforge is unlikely to add any new vertical or geography in the next 3–5 years, and we will remain deeply committed to the markets where we already possess significant depth and competitive advantage.”

Nomura said this stance helps reduce operational complexity and reassures investors concerned about past reporting volatility. Singh also stated that Coforge would not invest further in data centres and would ensure “no one-offs in its P&L while maintaining FCF/PAT conversion above 70%, demonstrating the discipline with which the company intends to operate.”

The brokerage added that AI remains a clear revenue positive, supported by ongoing investments in the Quasar and ForgeX platforms. Coforge reiterated its USD 2 billion revenue run-rate target for Q4FY26 and a 14% Ebit margin floor from FY27 onward. Nomura retained its Buy rating with a ₹2,000 target.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal said Coforge remains well positioned due to its strong executable order book, resilient client spending and the potential to unlock cross-selling synergies through Cigniti. The brokerage reiterated its Buy rating with a target price of ₹3,000 (54% upside from previous close), noting that “we continue to view Coforge as a structurally strong mid-tier player well placed to benefit from vendor consolidation, cost-takeout deals and the accelerating momentum of digital transformation across global enterprises.”

Motilal Oswal values the stock at 38x FY28E EPS, implying a 54% upside. It said Coforge’s long-term growth would be driven by its emphasis on AI, proactive large-deal structuring, scaling key client accounts, and strategic acquisitions.